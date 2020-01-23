Communion minister update session to be offered in February

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship will offer a formation session for extraordinary ministers of holy Communion on Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road.

The Communion Minister Update Session is for those ministers needing a mandate renewal, who have already completed the archdiocesan four-hour Communion Minister Formation Program. This session will fulfill the requirements for continuing formation for extraordinary ministers of holy Communion.

There is no fee, but registration is required. Register online at www.archlou.org (click on Worship Office); by email at worship@archlou.org; by phone at 636-0296, ext. 1260; or by mail: Office of Worship/Communion Minister Update Session, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203-2627.

The formation sessions are funded by the Catholic Services Appeal.