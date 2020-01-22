Passionist center to offer ‘Mindful Parenting’ in February

The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center will offer “Mindful Parenting – Becoming a Peaceful Parent” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays beginning on Feb. 11.

Nellie Springston, program coordinator for youth, family and education for the center, will guide participants in developing their own meditation practices. According to an announcement about the program, “Each class offers basic instruction on the techniques of meditation in order to cultivate a sense of peace within that can be transmitted” to one’s own children and family.

To register, call 452-2749, email info@earthandspiritcenter.org, or click here.