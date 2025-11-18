African American Catholic History to be celebrated Nov. 30

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host its 40th African American Catholic History Celebration with a prayer service on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at St. Monica Church, located at 407 S. Third St. in Bardstown, Ky.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and Father Brandon DeToma, pastor of St. Monica, will assist. This year’s theme is “Enduring the Faith.”

“This gathering remains a powerful reminder of the critical role African American Catholics have played — and continue to play — in enriching the life of the Church,” said a release from the office.



For more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Ministry at omm@archlou.org.