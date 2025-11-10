Tree of Remembrance lighting at Calvary set for Dec. 5

Madeline Clements hung an ornament on the Tree of Remembrance Dec. 2, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The annual “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance” at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.

Free glass ornaments will be available for the public to personalize and hang on the live Christmas tree in remembrance of loved ones.

The event will include a prayer service with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, tree lighting and refreshments.

The free ornaments will also be available throughout December in the cemetery office. People may also hang their own ornaments on the tree, which is located just inside the entrance to the cemetery.

Ornaments may be retrieved after Christmas by Jan. 6.