Veterans honored ahead of Veterans’ Day

Veterans stood for the national anthem during a celebration and health fair at the Catholic Enrichment Center on Nov. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Whitney Allen, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs, spoke during a celebration for veterans at the Catholic Enrichment Center on Nov. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Veterans of the U.S. military gathered for a celebration and health fair at the Catholic Enrichment Center on Nov. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Veterans of the U.S. military stood for the national anthem during a celebration and health fair at the Catholic Enrichment Center on Nov. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The VRW Post 1170 Honor Guard opened the veterans’ celebration and health fair at the Catholic Enrichment Center with the presentation of colors on Nov. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Veterans of the U.S. military gathered Nov. 5 at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, for an early Veterans Day celebration and health fair co-sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The free event, which began with the presentation of colors and a pre-recorded welcome video from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, honored veterans for their service and offered health screenings, resources, medicine disposal, workshops and lunch. Whitney Allen, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs, also attended the event.

Among the attendees was St. Martin de Porres parishioner Phil Elergy, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

For him, Veterans Day — which is Nov. 11 this year — is an opportunity to feel “happy and proud that I did serve my country,” he said.

He hopes he can be an “example to others” of the opportunities that military service can provide, he added.