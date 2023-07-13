Nazareth Home receives grant

Nazareth Home announced June 26 that its Nazareth Homes Foundation is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

The funds will be used to purchase a medical equipment washer for the home’s Highlands campus located at 2000 Newburg Road.

The specialized washer cleans wheelchairs and other durable medical equipment, such as walkers and toilet risers, according to a press release from Nazareth Home.

“Nazareth Home leadership chose to acquire this equipment with the grant funding due to its effectiveness and efficiency in cleaning and infection control, impact on staff time and safety, and contribution to the respect and dignity of elders,” said the release.

The Nazareth Homes Foundation raises funds to make a difference in the lives of elders by supporting the organization’s services, programs, equipment and facilities. The foundation also supports Nazareth Home team members through a scholarship fund and other workforce development priorities, according to the release.