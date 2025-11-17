Letter from the Archbishop — Catholic Campaign for Human Development collection set Nov. 22-23

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! Our archdiocese will soon take up the national collection for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). Your support of this collection, which will take place the weekend of Nov. 22-23, brings change to communities across the country and empowers those living in poverty to transform their communities into reflections of the Kingdom of God.

For more than 50 years, CCHD has helped low-income families address the root causes of poverty and injustice, not by giving “one-size-fits-all” handouts, but by funding local organizations that empower families to make positive impacts in their own communities. This grassroots model allows people to use their experiences and knowledge of their communities to build coalitions of faith leaders, local businesses, and other neighbors who work together to find solutions that benefit everyone.

Your donations to CCHD have benefited organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), whose volunteer advocates represent abused and neglected children during court proceedings in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. CCHD funds have also supported “Roof Over Our Heads.” This coalition of local non-profit organizations works to address the need for more affordable housing in our community, advocate for zoning reform, and help low-income families become first-time homeowners, an essential step in becoming self-sufficient and living lives of dignity.

CCHD supports those living in poverty by funding programs that empower local communities to address the challenges they face and by helping people face the unique obstacles in front of them as they work to lift themselves and their communities out of poverty. When you give to CCHD, you make an impact nationally and at home, because 25% of our collection stays in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Please prayerfully consider how you can help CCHD this year. If you would like more information about the collection and the people it supports, visit www.usccb.org/cchd.

Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville