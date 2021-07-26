The public is once again welcome to worship with the monks at The Abbey Church in Trappist, Ky. The Abbey of Gethsemani reopened the church to the public for Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours on July 4.

The Retreat House is now taking reservations and is expected to reopen on Sept. 3. Men considering a vocation to the monastic life at Gethsemani may be accommodated before the reopening.

The abbey’s Welcome Center and Gift Shop is set to reopen with regular business hours on Aug. 30.

For more information, visit monks.org.