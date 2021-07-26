The Knights of Columbus Council 13053 will host a benefit concert featuring The Monarchs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at St. Mary Academy in Prospect, Ky.

All proceeds will benefit Water With Blessings, a local non-profit that donates water filters and provides training to communities that lack access to clean water nationally and globally.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, to purchase tickets in advance or to sponsor a table, visit StB2008.org or facebook.com/KofC13053.