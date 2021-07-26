The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host its 34th annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

The event recognizes African American Catholic leaders within the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Proceeds from the event fund high school and college scholarships for African American Catholic youth. The “Rodriq McCravy Awards” are presented to young people who “have demonstrated leadership in their church, civic and school communities,” an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry said.

This year’s recipients will be recognized at the dinner.

The event will also recognize adults for their leadership and service in the African American Catholic community.

The Acacia Award, which is the highest honor, recognizes individuals for years of service to the community. It will be presented to Deacon John Churchill and his wife Genevieve Churchill, members of St. Augustine Church; James and Rita Holman, members of St. Martin de Porres Church; and Robert A. Jackson and Amy Olson of Sacred Heart Schools.

The Genevieve Boone Award, which will be presented to two individuals, recognizes “trailblazers in the areas of cultural enrichment, education and formation from an Africentric perspective,” according to the office. The recipients are Kimberly Hickman, a member of St. Monica Church in Bardstown, Ky., and Deloise Logan of Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.

Six people will receive the “Deacon James and Mrs. M. Annette Turner African American Catholic Leadership” award. They are:

Andrew M. Boone and Denise Bivens of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, W. Kay Frazier and Carolyn Moore of Christ the King Church, Michele Harbin of St. Augustine Church and Deloris A. White of Good Shepherd Church.

Tickets for the dinner are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the office at 471-2146.