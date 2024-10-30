A Time to Speak — What I learned from St. Vincent de Paul

David Calzi

For nearly 40 years, I worked in downtown Louisville, served on numerous nonprofit boards, volunteered hours on many causes, raised a family and lived life. I admit, however, that I was in a bubble and never saw first-hand the real depth of need in our community.

This all changed when, for almost three years, I had the honor of serving as the CEO/executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Louisville (SVDP) before retiring earlier this year.

When I took over this role in January 2022, it was a big shift from my days as a partner with two of the largest auditing and consulting firms in the world at Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen, where I served some of the largest businesses locally and globally.

While the stakes in the business world are high, they don’t compare to what’s at stake if SVDP or similar organizations didn’t exist. Many more people would certainly be on the street, underfed and suffering from the various difficulties life throws their way.

I remain committed to SVDP’s mission and feel compelled to share what I’ve learned.

I have learned the need in our community is far greater than I realized. It’s easy to turn a blind eye to the realities of those in need, or, when we do see it, to dismiss the problem or judge. “Those unhoused are so because of something they did or did not do.” Judging makes it easier to lump all into this homogeneous group called the “homeless.”

I have learned that we need more empathy. Each unhoused person has an individual story. Storytelling is needed to create more empathy. We need to see those who are unhoused as our friend and neighbor.

For example, we rightfully work to assist those unhoused by hurricanes, tornados and floods. We don’t judge. Those unhoused on our streets also face “storms” in their life. Understanding the “storms” they face daily will help build empathy. Without empathy, nothing will change.

I have learned our unhoused neighbors are not a problem to be solved, but people to be loved and that it is a myth that people choose to live on the streets. A lack of will in the community has contributed to inadequate shelter, housing and supportive services, creating a dynamic where more people are on the street.

This is not good for the unhoused or our community. Many people face barriers and the fact that there is not enough of the “right” kind of shelter and supportive services means there is no place for them to go. That is why we need more of the “right” kind of emergency shelter and transitional and permanent housing.

I have learned that many who are unhoused suffer from relational poverty. Substance use and mental health challenges are a reality for those housed and unhoused, however, those unhoused often lack a strong support system, like friends and family. Do you know someone who suffers from addiction or mental illness but are housed because of a strong network? I do, and I bet you do.

I have learned that SVDP’s comprehensive approach to housing, feeding, and supporting those in need saves lives and provides hope. While SVDP daily supports hundreds on its special works campus, it also prevents homelessness through its 27 parish-based conferences.

Last year, parish conferences provided $1.4 million in food, clothing and financial assistance to almost 28,000 people. This approach needs to be preserved and replicated.

Because of what I’ve learned, my prayer is that the Holy Spirit will empower us to embrace Jesus’ command to love one another. To not judge.

How do we do that? Start by focusing on your own family and, when able, volunteer and share from your abundance, carrying out corporal acts of mercy — sheltering the homeless, feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, clothing the naked, visiting the sick and imprisoned and burying the dead.

SVDP has been making a difference for more than 170 years but cannot and should not do it alone. Organizations like SVDP need MORE support from the community, including the business community.

I ask you, is it in your power to use your time, talent and treasure to help someone in need? If so, then heed Jesus’ command and act.

David Calzi formerly served as CEO/executive director. He is a member of Holy Trinity Church.