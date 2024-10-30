Father Kirby Rust serves as the chaplain of his alma mater, Bethlehem High School

National Vocation Awareness Week is observed Nov. 3-9, 2024.

Father Kirby Rust is pictured with his parents at a his senior soccer night in fall of 2010. (Photo Special to The Record)

When Father Kirby Rust graduated from Bethlehem High School in 2011, he left with happy memories of playing on the soccer team and the seeds of a religious vocation.

More than a decade later, Father Rust said he was surprised this summer when he was assigned to serve as the school’s chaplain.

“I never thought I’d be that close to home,” said Father Rust, who also serves as pastor of St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., and All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky. “My vocation was certainly cultivated within those walls.”

Now, he gets to assist current students as they navigate questions of faith. Some students have expressed interest in discerning the priesthood, noted Father Rust.

As chaplain, he hopes to guide them as they find themselves asking big questions, including a call to the priesthood or religious life.

“Every priest is called to be a mini-vocation director,” he said.

Father Kirby Rust gave the football team a blessing before a game this fall. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Rust said he advises young men interested in the priesthood to keep close to the sacraments and the Catholic Church. He also suggests they get to know their parish priest and participate in the liturgy as an altar server.

He hopes the students see him as a spiritual father, who leads them to “the ultimate High Priest.”

But the students aren’t just asking about the priesthood, he said. He spends much of his time answering the students’ questions, which range from lighthearted queries — “What do you wear when you’re at home?” — to serious moral questions about end-of-life issues.

High schoolers today, who have more access to digital media than in past decades, “have much more complex and profound questions,” said Father Rust, noting that school leaders and faculty maintain a strong Catholic identity at Bethlehem.

As a chaplain, Father Rust said he gets to do “the fun stuff.”

“You get to do all the stuff you dreamed about in becoming a priest,” most particularly, “administering the sacraments” and helping students “grow in their spiritual lives,” he said.

He sees his familiarity with the school as an asset.

“They’ve accepted me so readily. The students see me as someone who is a part of the community,” he said.

Since beginning this role in August, Father Rust has been celebrating a Wednesday Mass biweekly and hearing confessions during the students’ lunch periods — both are completely voluntary. The school chapel is full, and the confession line stays busy, said Father Rust.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated school Mass with Father Kirby Rust on Oct. 15 at the St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. (Photo Special to The Record)

“They want to live the faith. They want to learn about the faith,” he said.

Father Rust is also involved with the school’s athletic teams. Before home games this fall, Father Rust was joined by players on the football team for an after-school Mass. He’s also celebrated Mass for the volleyball team, and hopes to do the same for other teams as the year progresses.

He added that he hopes his witness helps students to see that “following Christ brings a rich amount of joy.”