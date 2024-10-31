19 Archdiocese of Louisville seminarians are ‘clear sign of hope,’ says vicar for vocations

Evrard Muhoza, a seminarian in formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville, spoke to members of the Saint Serra Club Aug. 9 during the club’s annual seminarian luncheon. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

National Vocation Awareness Week is observed Nov. 3-9, 2024

The Archdiocese of Louisville has 19 seminarians in formation for the priesthood this year, which is a sign of hope for the future, said Father Martin Linebach, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s vicar for vocations and director of the Vocation Office.

“They’re a clear sign of hope and people should be confident,” said Father Linebach during a recent interview.

Father Linebach is currently visiting the men in their seminaries. They are in various stages of formation and Father Linebach said he’s “very happy to report they are all doing well, especially the new guys.”

Five of the young men — Peter Bifone Jr., Nico Caicedo, Ryan Rasmussen, Jonathan Heitkemper and Thomas Wichmann — are in their propaedeutic year, which is a preparatory stage. The formation in that stage isn’t so much academic as it is “spiritual and human,” said Father Linebach.

During this year, the men will learn to live in a community and learn to “relate with one another in a healthy manner,” he said. There’s also an “emphasis on being healthy yourself — physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

Those who are further along in their formation have taken on leadership roles in their seminaries.

Seminarians, from left, Thanh Phan, Jonathan Heitkemper and Emerson Wells smiled as they listened to speakers during the St. Serra Club’s annual seminarian luncheon in August. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

For example, seminarian Evrard Muhoza — who studies at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. — serves on the seminary council and he’s a prefect, leading and mentoring other seminarians, Father Linebach said.

“I tell parishioners that it’s one of these young men who will baptize your children, preside at your daughter’s wedding or go for the last sacrament for you or your parents,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to take seriously praying for and supporting them.”

Father Linebach said parishes are responding to a call to pray for and support the men.

One of the Vocation Office’s goals is to develop a “culture of vocation” in every parish, he said. St. Edward Church parishioners, for instance, are getting to know the men through a new initiative called “Adopt-a-Seminarian.” Read more about this program in the Vocation Awareness Section

The men’s families are also getting involved. They’ve formed a “Parents of Seminarians” group that is gathering for Mass, suppers and fellowship, said Father Linebach.

Looking to the future, he noted there are between six and eight men who are discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

“Many good things are happening,” said Father Linebach.