Bulletin Board — Oct. 31, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host VENTUS on Nov. 7 with adoration beginning in silence at 6:30 p.m. Worship music and confession will be added at 7 p.m. Fellowship will follow around 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org with questions.

St. Leonard Church, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host adoration on Thursdays following noon Mass until Benediction at 5:45 p.m. All are welcome. To commit to one hour each week as a scheduled adorer, call the parish office at 897-2595 or email stlparish@stleonardlouisville.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a holy hour for vocations on Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. All are welcome. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS, REFLECTIONS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 St. Anthony Dr., will host a one-day retreat Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the topic, “With Grateful Hearts, Finding Peace and Gratitude During the Season of Thankfulness.” The cost is $50 per person and lunch is included. To register, call 812-923-8817 or visit mountsaintfrancis.org/with-grateful-hearts.

An Asian and Pacific Island Catholic Day of Reflection will be held on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way. Registration, which includes brunch, begins at 8 a.m. and is $5 per person. The registration deadline is Nov. 7. For more details and to register, call 636-0296.

The annual African Diaspora Catholic Day of Reflection and African American Catholic History Celebration will be held on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Registration, which begins at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast and includes lunch, is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Register by Nov. 8. For more details and to register, call 636-0296.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Attorney Charles English, associate director of the Archdiocesan Metropolitan Tribunal, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about a lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci at 812-364-4102. More information can be found at ocdswashprov.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will offer “Coping with Grief” on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parish adult space. The presenter is Mary Jean Gandalfo. Call 896-0241 with questions.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host two programs related to “surviving the holidays.”

“DivorceCare — Surviving the Holidays” will be on Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center. A $5 donation is appreciated.

“GriefShare — Surviving the Holidays” will be on Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center. A $5 donation is appreciated.

Contact Denise Ruiz 690-2834 or druiz@stmm.org with any questions.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on Nov. 13 and the topic is “Coping with the Holidays.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

THE ARTS

Epiphany Church will showcase its parishioners’ artwork on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

The parishioners’ artwork will be for sale and proceeds benefit the parish’s youth ministry. Contact Angie Fox at 780-1012 or at angie@ecclou.org with questions.

The Loretto Community will host Les Six, a woodwind and piano sextet, for a concert Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Rd. They will also host the Ceruti Chamber Players on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and will be available Nov. 1.

Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. For more information, contact Melissa Herberger at 585-3291 or visit archlou.org.

HERE AND THERE

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, will host a Veterans Day appreciation luncheon Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, but requires registration. To register, call 776-0262. The deadline is Nov. 6.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner every second Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 may eat for free. To learn more, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host its annual indoor community yard sale on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will feature more than 50 tables and breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Call 969-0004 with questions.

ALUMNI EVENT

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Nov. 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. During the meeting, the association will award donations to more than 20 charities. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a four-part series on an “Introduction to Theology of the Body” program. The series will meet in the undercroft of Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, Nov. 19, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. Participants under 18 may attend with a parent/guardian. Nursing infants are welcome. Register at bit.ly/tob1124.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes in November:

Morality in the Light of Christ, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church’s Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Hebrew Numerology, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky.

Faith Development, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

Family Renewal Project will host a Wine & Wonder women’s book study on “Into Your Hands, Father: Abandoning Ourselves to the God Who Loves Us” by Father Wilfrid Stinissen. The six-part fall series will meet on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 6. The cost is $25, and nursing infants are welcome. Visit bit.ly/wineandwonder2024 to register.