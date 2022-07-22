The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will honor community leaders and award scholarships during its 35th annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will serve as the guest speaker at this year’s event.

Eleven people will be recognized for their leadership in and service to the African American Catholic community.

The Acacia Award, which is the highest honor, recognizes individuals for years of service to the community. It will be presented to Janie and Robert Henderson and Emily Mosby, members of St. Augustine Church; Geraldine Weathers, a member of Christ the King Church; community advocate Rev. Andre Barnes; and Deacon Royce Winters, from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The Genevieve Boone Award will be presented to Tianna Barnes-Palmer, a member of St. Martin de Porres Church. The award recognizes “trailblazers in the areas of cultural enrichment, education and formation from an Africentric perspective,” according to the office.

Four people will receive the Deacon James and M. Annette Mandley-Turner African American Leadership Award. They are: Dorice Firmin, St. Martin de Porres Church; De’Shonda Lockhart, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; Sharon Warfield, Immaculate Heart of Mary; and Philip Marbry, St. Augustine Church.

Proceeds from the event fund high school and college scholarships for African American Catholic youth, called Rodriq McCravy Awards. They are presented to young people who “have demonstrated leadership in their church, civic and school communities,” an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry said.

This year, 10 young people will receive the scholarship awards:

Eighth graders — Karrion Dishman, St. Augustine; Carmen Montgomery, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Danari Timberlake-Turner, St. Martin De Porres; MyZanae Baskett-Turner, St. Martin De Porres.

High school seniors — JaBriah Robinson, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Kamryon Morgan, St. Martin De Porres; Zahria Hazelwood, Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.; Destiny Wimberly, St. Martin de Porres; Chretien Nishimwe, St. Bartholomew Church; and Samantha Saunders, St. Monica Church in Bardstown, Ky.

Tickets for the dinner are $75. The event will include a silent auction that begins at 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the office at 636-0296, ext. 1245, or send an email to omm@archlou.org.