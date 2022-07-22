Louisville Central High School senior Conyae Cherry placed second in the Christopher’s 32nd annual Poster Contest for High School Students.

The contest invited students from ninth through 12th grades to create a poster that “interprets the timeless theme, ‘You Can Make A Difference,’ ” according to a news release from the Christophers. Nearly 500 entries from across the country competed, using a wide range of media.

Conyae’s poster shows a photograph of herself reading with children at her local YMCA. Written across the top and bottom of the poster is: “You can make a difference … starting with the power of knowledge.”

The Christophers is a nonprofit founded in 1945 that’s rooted in the tradition of service to God and humanity.