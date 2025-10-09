Youth invited to participate in Vocation Essay and Poster Contest

Children in grades four to eight are invited to take part in the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest sponsored by the St. Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office.

For the poster contest, fourth- through sixth-graders are asked to create an original poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married life or single life. The poster should be submitted on 8.5-by-11-inch white paper or cardstock. Cutouts or pasted pictures will not be accepted.

In the essay contest, seventh- and eighth-graders should answer the question, “How do I know God is in my life, and what should I do to understand His plan for me?” Essays should be 200 to 300 words, typed in standard black typeface and double-spaced.

Religion teachers, catechists and youth ministers at parishes and schools may serve as sponsors for students who submit artwork or an essay. Sponsors should review the students’ entries to ensure they meet the guidelines.

A first-place winner in each category will receive $250 and a certificate, a second-place winner in each category will receive $150 and a certificate and a third-place winner will receive $100 and a certificate. And $100 will be awarded to the teacher/sponsor of the first-place winner in each category.

The first-place essay will be published in The Record along with the winning posters. Posters and essays should be submitted to the Vocation Office by Jan. 14. Forms to submit can be obtained by emailing vocations@archlou.org. Winners will be notified after Feb. 1.