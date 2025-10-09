Bulletin Board — Oct. 9, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host “An Afternoon with Mary through Scripture, Prayer and Song” on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. The free event will include music, the rosary and Scripture. A reception with light refreshments will follow.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Oct. 26 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a “Sacred Heart Holy Hour” on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The prayer service will include adoration, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and prayers to the Sacred Heart. All are welcome.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road, will celebrate its 17th anniversary Mass on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The old St. Mary and St. Jerome churches merged to form St. Teresa of Calcutta. All former parishioners are invited to celebrate. For more information, contact the parish at 363-9929.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Deacon Randy Perkins will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Red Bird Ministries, a Catholic grief group for those who have lost a child, will meet on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s heritage room. Visit tinyurl.com/redbirdlouisville to get reminders, or contact kdbhyland@gmail.com for more information.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

St. Albert the Great Church will host a 10-week grief support group on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 20. The group is free and open to all. To register, visit stalbertky.flocknote.com/signup/223502 or contact Kristina Hellman at khellmann@stalbert.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind., will host musician Richard Jeric on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 812-367-1411.

The Loretto Community will host Les Six, a sextet of flute, bassoon, horn, oboe, clarinet and piano, on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in the church at 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church will host a blood drive Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a blood drive Oct. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. in the multipurpose building. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

HERE & THERE

The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children will host a purse and jewelry fundraiser on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 835 E. Gray St., across from The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours. Scarves, wallets and gift items will also be for sale.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a paper shredding event on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Folks are invited to bring personal papers, such as tax and bank records, to be safely shredded on-site and recycled. Cash donations to support Hand in Hand Ministries are welcome.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 14 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Louis Bertrand Church will host “Preaching in the Park” on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at Central Park’s amphitheater, 1340 S. 4th St. Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano will read the entire Gospel of Luke.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a free seminar titled “Planning Today for Peace of Mind Tomorrow” on Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in its multipurpose building. The facilitator is Misty Vantrease of Kentucky Elder Law.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Will Johansen will present “Hospice vs. Palliative: Having Difficult Conversations,” a presentation on the differences between hospice and palliative care and tools for navigating conversations about end-of-life decisions.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Loretto Heritage Center, 515 Nerinx Rd., Nerinx, Ky., will host its second annual family history day on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a partnership with Marion County Public Library and Marion County Historical Society. Participants will learn about resources for doing genealogy and family history research. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit lorettocommunity.org/event.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris.

The next dates and topics are:

Oct. 16-17: Dante’s “Paradiso” Part I

Oct. 23-24: Dante’s “Paradiso” Part 2

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer three upcoming classes:

“Exploring Prayer and Fasting through a Holistic Relationship of the Body, Mind and Spirit” will be held on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. 3rd St.

“Images of God” will be held on Oct. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).