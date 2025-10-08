How to celebrate the feast of Saint Carlo Acutis

Sofia Brill, a fifth-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School, depicted St. Carlo Acutis with this drawing. (Art by Sofia Brill)

St. Carlo Acutis

Feast day: October 12

St. Carlo Acutis is one of the Catholic Church’s most recent saints. He was named a saint last month on Sept. 7.

Carlo Acutis was born in 1991. If he were alive today, he would only be 34 years old! Carlo died in 2006 at age 15 from leukemia.

Carlo had a deep devotion to the Eucharist. He once said, “If we get in front of the sun, we get sun tans. If we get in front of the Eucharist, we become saints.

He often went to daily mass. Carlo’s parents did not usually go to Mass. But Carlo’s religious questions caused the family to start going to church.

Carlo also played the saxophone. One of his favorite foods was Nutella. One of his biggest interests was computers.

Carlo even made a website that is still active today. He wanted to tell people that the Eucharist is Jesus, so he made a website about miracles related to the Eucharist. These miracles have helped people understand that Jesus is present in the Eucharist. His website tells the stories of miracles across the world.

To celebrate the feast of St. Carlo Acutis, enjoy some Nutella with your family — whether that’s on a peanut butter and Nutella sandwich or spread on some pancakes!



With parent help, visit the website Carlo created and learn about eucharistic miracles as a family. His website is: www.miracolieucaristici.org.