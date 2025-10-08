At 75, Bellarmine University launches $75 million capital campaign

Seventy-five years after its founding, Bellarmine University announced Oct. 3 the public launch of a $75 million capital campaign to bolster its efforts in four areas: student success, Catholic identity and mission, workforce impact and athletics.

The “Honoring Our Past, Shaping Our Future” campaign “will expand scholarships, faculty support, mission-related work, career development opportunities, and Division I athletics facilities,” according to a press release from the school.

“This campaign reflects the spirit of Bellarmine at 75 — honoring our legacy while building a vibrant future,” said Dr. Susan M. Donovan, Bellarmine’s president, in the release. “It is about ensuring every student has the support to thrive in mind, body, and spirit, while preparing talented graduates who strengthen Louisville and the region. The campaign will enable us to more fully support students through an affordable private education that prepares them for unrivaled career outcomes and a purposeful life.”

The quiet phase of the campaign has generated more than $50 million in donations from alumni, trustees and friends of Bellarmine, the press release said.



“I give to Bellarmine because I believe in its mission with my whole heart,” said Mike Hobbs, an alumnus and university trustee. “I’ve seen firsthand the return on that investment — not in dollars, but in graduates who are changing the world. Bellarmine gave me more than an education — it gave me a foundation for a meaningful life. If you’ve watched a young person’s life transform here, then you know why this campaign matters.” For more information about the campaign, visit www.bellarmine.edu.