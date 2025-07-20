Youth attend mission trips

Various parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville went on domestic and international mission trips this summer.
St. Patrick Church’s Youth Ministry took 10 youth and 11 adults to Guatemala June 20-29. The trip included building a home, painting a school playground and playing with schoolchildren.
St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., took 16 youth and six adults on a mission trip to Kansas City, Mo., June 20 to 27. The youth served in thrift stores, community gardens, soup kitchens and children’s programs.
St. Margaret Mary Church took 10 youth to Indianapolis June 8 to 13. The students served at food pantries, neighborhood community centers, donation centers and a family shelter.