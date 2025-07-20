Youth

Youth attend mission trips

by

Various parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville went on domestic and international mission trips this summer.

St. Patrick youth Hannah Graham painted a child’s nails during a mission trip to Guatemala June 20-29. (Photo Special to The Record)
  • St. Patrick Church’s Youth Ministry took 10 youth and 11 adults to Guatemala June 20-29. The trip included building a home, painting a school playground and playing with schoolchildren.
  • St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., took 16 youth and six adults on a mission trip to Kansas City, Mo., June 20 to 27. The youth served in thrift stores, community gardens, soup kitchens and children’s programs.
  • St. Margaret Mary Church took 10 youth to Indianapolis June 8 to 13. The students served at food pantries, neighborhood community centers, donation centers and a family shelter.
St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., took 16 youth and six adults on a mission trip to Kansas City, Missouri June 20 to 27. (Photo Special to The Record)
St. Margaret Mary youth Caleb Burge, left, and Savannah Blanco, helped to restock shelves at a community center during a mission trip to Indianapolis June 8-13. (Photo Special to The Record)
St. Margaret Mary Church high schoolers volunteered at a food bank during a mission trip to Indianapolis June 8 to 13. (Photo Special to The Record)
St. Patrick youth Caroline Mulhall helped take apart old playground equipment during a mission trip to Guatemala June 20-29. (Photo Special to The Record)
