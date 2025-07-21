Pope, Palestinian president discuss humanitarian tragedy in Gaza during phone call

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who entered the Gaza Strip with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, visited an elderly parishioner on the premises of Holy Family Parish in Gaza City July 18. The patriarchs offered support, closeness and prayers following the July 17 Israeli military strike on the Holy Family compound, which killed three people and wounded 10, including parish pastor Father Gabriel Romanelli. (OSV News photo/courtesy Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip and the need for urgent assistance were part of discussions between Pope Leo XVI and Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestine and the Palestinian National Authority.

Abbas telephoned the pope July 21 “concerning recent developments in the conflict in the Gaza Strip and violence in the West Bank,” the Vatican press office said in a communique.

“During the telephone call, the Holy Father repeated his appeal for international humanitarian law to be fully respected, emphasizing in particular the obligation to protect civilians and sacred places, the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and of the forced transfer of the population,” the press office wrote.

“Given the tragic humanitarian situation, emphasis was placed on the urgent need to provide assistance to those most vulnerable to the consequences of the conflict and to allow the adequate entry of humanitarian aid,” it said.

The United Nations’ World Food Program reported that a large number of civilians, who were “anxiously waiting to access desperately needed food supplies,” were suddenly fired upon by Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire July 20 just as the U.N. convoy of 25 trucks bringing food to northern Gaza had crossed the final Israeli checkpoint in Gaza.

The Gaza health ministry, which is run by the government of Hamas, said at least 67 people were killed. The Israel Defense Forces said it had fired “warning shots,” and it denied the reported number of deaths.

The WFP reported that “countless lives” were lost and “many more suffered life-threatening injuries. These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation.”

The “violent incident comes despite assurances from Israeli authorities that humanitarian operational conditions would improve, including that armed forces will not be present nor engage at any stage along humanitarian convoy routes,” the WFP said July 20.

“Without these fundamental conditions in place, we cannot continue providing life-saving support across the Gaza Strip,” it said, underlining its repeated warnings that the hunger crisis in Gaza was worsening.

“People are dying from a lack of humanitarian assistance. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment. Nearly one person in three is not eating for days,” it said, reporting that a two-pound bag of flour costs more than $100 in local markets.

The Gaza health ministry said July 20 it estimated 18 deaths “due to famine” over the past 24 hours.

According to the Gaza ministry and the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, respectively, more than 59,200 Palestinians and more than 1,980 Israelis have been reported killed in the Israel-Hamas war as of July 20. More than 200 journalists and media workers and more than 220 humanitarian aid workers have reportedly been killed.

The majority of casualties have been in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority had controlled Gaza before Hamas took over the coastal territory in 2007. Abbas, who has been the president of Palestine since 2005, belongs to the Fatah party, which has been in an ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The authority continues to claim the strip despite Hamas exercising control. However, since Israel began its military incursion into Gaza in October 2023 after the Hamas-led attack on Israel, the Israeli military controls approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip.

In the phone call between Pope Leo and Abbas, the Vatican press office said the two leaders noted the Holy See and the State of Palestine were marking the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive agreement signed June 26, 2015, and entered into force in 2016.

The agreement recognizes Palestine as an independent state, establishing diplomatic relations, and it regulates the rights and obligations of the Catholic Church in areas under the Palestinian National Authority.