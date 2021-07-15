Megan Delande, a member of Epiphany Church, has provided more than 2,550 care packages to members of the healthcare profession and needy individuals through her ministry “Snack Sacks for Good” which started at the beginning of the pandemic. The packages, containing healthy snacks and hygiene products, have been delivered to at least two dozen organizations around town including Catholic Charities of Louisville and St. Vincent de Paul Louisville. She recently received a grant from Epiphany’s Office of Social Responsibility to help in her work.