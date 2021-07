Common Table, Catholic Charities of Louisville’s culinary arts program, is seeking individuals or groups that can volunteer on a regular basis to assemble meals for distribution by Dare to Care Kids Café.

Common Table shares Dare to Care’s Community Kitchen located at 1200 S. 28th St. In return for the use of the space, the culinary arts program helps assemble the meals.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit https://cclou.org/volunteer/.