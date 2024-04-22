Women of the Church event planned at St. Meinrad

Screenshot

Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will host a regional gathering for women May 31-June 2 at St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House in St. Meinrad, Ind.

The theme is “Eucharistic Living” and will include presentations, Mass and opportunities for reflection and conversation, according to a press release from the organizers. The speakers will be Dr. Kimberly Baker, associate professor of patristics at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology; Agnes Kovacs, director of continuing formation at St. Meinrad; and Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding, a monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey.

The cost, including room and meals, is $275. The cost is $110 for commuters.



For more information or to register by May 13, visit womenofthechurch.org/.