Local collection for retired religious generates $65,000 contribution

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s collection for the 2023 Retirement Fund for Religious provided $65,000 to the fund.

The fund, sponsored by the National Religious Retirement Office, distributes financial and educational assistance to help religious communities provide for their older members while also carrying out their work. About 30,000 elderly sisters, brothers and priests benefit from the fund.

Since the collection was launched in 1988, contributions from the archdiocese have totaled $5,237,355.

The collection is conducted annually in December.