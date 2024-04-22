St. Vincent de Paul receives funds from opioid settlement

Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office announced April 16 that 21 nonprofit agencies, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, will receive a share of $5.3 million from a second installment of opioid settlement funding.

The funds will help these agencies provide direct support to those affected by opioid addiction, said Mayor Greenberg in a press release. St. Vincent de Paul will receive $281,858 for mental health and substance-use counseling services for the individuals and families it serves, said the release.

“After extensive research and community listening, we know our community wants these dollars to help save lives, help fuel prevention efforts, support addiction treatment and recovery and help address homelessness,” said Mayor Greenberg. “This is progress we will continue to build on as we create a safer, stronger and healthier city for everyone.”

The city has received a total of $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds, the release said.

According to the city’s website, “Louisville Metro is one of thousands of local governments across the nation receiving settlements from companies that manufactured and distributed opioid painkillers and helped fuel the opioid epidemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.”