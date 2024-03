Jerry and Kathy Stauss, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 6. Mrs. Stauss, the former Kathy Pluckebaum, retired from Bank of America Merchant Services in 2014 after 17 years. Mr. Stauss retired from AT&T in 2009 after 37 years. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren.