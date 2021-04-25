2021 Morgan Scholars will receive $8,500 awards

Nine seniors who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville were recently awarded the Father John H. Morgan Scholarship sponsored by the Catholic Education Foundation.

Each student will receive an $8,500 grant to the college of their choice.

The late Father Morgan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, established a charitable trust to provide a college scholarship to a qualifying senior from each of the Catholic high schools in the archdiocese.

The trust has awarded more than $1 million to more than 180 students. The trust dissolved in 2018 and the trustees decided to transfer the bulk of the remaining funds to the CEF. The foundation now manages the funds and has vowed to steadily increase the award amount.

The 2021 recipients are:

Aliana Marie Conway, Assumption High School

Laura Ann DeBold, Bethlehem High School

Justin Callahan Ogle, DeSales High School

Nicholas Zion Meiman, Holy Cross High School

Macie Marie Bell, Mercy Academy

Avery Claire Williams, Presentation Academy

Alise Lanee Fenwick, Sacred Heart Academy

Ethan Thomas Harned, St. Xavier High School

Enri Omar Diaz, Trinity High School

The awards are based on academic achievement, student engagement, demonstrated leadership and community service, according to the CEF.