Mr. and Mrs. Danny Hester Sr., members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 23. Mrs. Hester, the former Deborah Jane Harr, retired as office manager for Executive Strike & Spare in 2018 after 35 years. Mr. Hester retired as operations manager at Advance Distribution Services in 2015 after 41 years. The couple will celebrate with a family dinner at Captain’s Quarters Riverside in Prospect, Ky.