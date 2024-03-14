Bulletin Board — March 14, 2024

LENT

“Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice,” a 1.5-mile ecumenical Stations of the Cross, will process through downtown Louisville, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29. The walk will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

It will end at 11:30 a.m. across from the Cathedral of the Assumption at Founders Square, located at Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Prayers at each station during the service will focus on those who experience violence, suffering and oppression in remembrance of the final moments of Jesus’ life.

For more information, contact Lisa Steiner at lisapsteiner@gmail.com or 533-4040.

The Living Stations of the Cross, presented by St. Athanasius School students, will be offered several times during Holy Week. All are invited to the presentations held in the church, 5915 Outer Loop.

March 25 at 6 p.m.

March 26 at 10 a.m.

March 28 will begin with fifth graders and kindergarteners enacting the Passover at 1 p.m. and sixth and seventh graders presenting the stations at 1:15 p.m.

Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On March 22, students from Holy Trinity School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather at the priest section.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

A Catholic Charismatic Renewal gathering will be held on March 17 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, at 2 p.m. “Let Our Light Shine,” a Lenten event, will offer testimony, healing prayers, worship and praise. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186 or bgarvey@aol.com.

Louisville Catholic Women, a ministry of Family Renewal Project, is hosting a Lenten meditative retreat on the topic of “The Beatitudes Gaze of Christ: Encountering Christ in Spiritual Poverty” on March 16 at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The retreat will be led by Julia O’Connor and will include prayer, lectio divina, silence, adoration, confession and Mass. Registration is $10 and can be made by visiting bit.ly/LCW324.

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Święconka, a Polish Catholic tradition of blessing food for Easter Sunday, will be offered in Epiphany Church’s Parish House, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, March 30 at noon. Pronounced shvien-tzon-kah, Święconka invites Catholics to bring baskets of food samples or ingredients for Easter Sunday to be blessed on Holy Saturday. To learn more about the tradition, visit www.ECCLou.org. For more information, call Stacey Smith at 780-1323 or stacey@ecclou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

A Multicultural Women’s Day of Reflection, hosted by the Office of Multicultural Ministry, will be offered on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr. Registration is $15. For more information and to register, call the office at 471-2146.

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is meant for those with various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center — a service of Catholic Charities of Louisville that provides emergency assistance — is seeking donations of adult coats, hats, gloves and scarves. All gently used or new winter attire is appreciated.

Contact Sister Visitor Center at 776-0155, ext. 104, for more information.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, needs volunteers to assist at the front desk, answer phone calls and let guests into the building. The center also needs volunteers to work with the expanding Dare to Care services. Those who are interested should call the center at 776-0262 or visit to fill out a volunteer information form.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of men’s new underwear and T-shirts sizes large and extra large in anticipation of summer. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Catholic Single Adults Club is hosting singles aged 50 and over for dinner at Applebee’s on March 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 553-1476.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will offer a free Come and See discernment weekend retreat March 15-17 for single Catholic women ages 18-45 on their Motherhouse campus in Akron, Ohio, and via Zoom. To register, visit http://tinyurl.com/mrxum9xf.

For more information, call or text June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or send an email to june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 18 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Tony Smith will discuss, “How Can We Better Create a Culture for Vocations?”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Members of St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 are invited to attend a reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

St. Margaret Mary School’s class of 1974 is planning a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 14. All members of the class of 1974 are asked to visit the planning committee’s website at https://sites.google.com/view/smm7450/home for more information.

HERE and THERE

The Franciscan Kitchen will host its annual trivia night, including silent auctions, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. The cost is $20 per person. Teams can include six to eight individuals. Beer, water and soft drinks will be available for sale. Teams are allowed to bring food to share. Space is limited. To reserve a table, contact Alan Kissel at 553-2504 or apkissel@twc.com.

An event to help support the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Sandefur Dining Room ministry is planned on March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at BoomBozz, 1315 Herr Lane. The event will raise funds for the ministry’s major fundraiser, Let’s Dance Louisville, which will be held in June.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Knights of Columbus Club House, 4417 River Road. The cost is $10 to play, and lunch is included. To register call 893-2220 or 599-8113. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Knights’ charitable work.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The St. Raphael Green Giants Environmental Team is hosting a presentation by Dr. John Hans Gilderbloom called “Challenges and Champions: Cities Lead the Way to Solving Climate Chaos.” It will be offered on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Raphael Room, 2141 Lancashire Ave.

Catholic Charities of Louisville is offering a presentation on Catholic social teaching at 6 p.m. March 18 at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Father John Schwartzlose, director of mission at Catholic Charities, will lead the presentation. All are welcome to attend.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer several faith formation classes this month.

Adolescent Moral Development, March 18, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Introduction to Prayer, March 20, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

March 21 and 22: Science of Gender Confusion

March 28 and 29: No class (Holy Week)

April 4 and 5: White Supremacy and American Christianity.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.