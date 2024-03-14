Deacon John Churchill, a war veteran, dies at 93

Deacon John Churchill

Deacon John R. Churchill died on March 7. He was 93 and had served as a deacon for 34 years.

He was ordained to the diaconate in the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 25, 1990. He was assigned to St. Augustine Church, where he ministered until his retirement in August of 2006.

Deacon Churchill was a veteran of the Korean War and worked for the federal government’s Defense Mapping Agency, from which he retired.

He was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve Churchill and their daughter Janette Grantz.

He is survived by his sons Marc and Myron Churchill, his sister Teresa Hines, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and members of his extended family.

Visitation will take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 17 at St. Augustine Church, 1310 W. Broadway.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. March 18 at St. Augustine followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Augustine Church.