Wedding Anniversary — Jan. 20, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Leslie Norris, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 22. Mrs. Norris, the former Michele Regina Swartz, retired as a registered nurse after 43 years of service and had worked for Norton Healthcare for 39 years. Mr. Norris, who served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 32 years and retired as a colonel, was a special education teacher at Clarksville High School in Indiana for 36 years. The couple have two children and 10 grandchildren.