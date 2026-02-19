Community Calendar — Feb. 19, 2026

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

— On Feb. 20, it will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Prayer will begin at the St. Phillip Neri Cross in Section 35. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service.

— On Feb. 27, it will be held at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section behind the flagpole. Students from St. Martha School will lead the service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will offer eucharistic adoration from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3. Taize prayer will begin at 6 p.m.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Feb. 25 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion March 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Lenten Retreat: Approaching the Book of Signs in the Gospel of John as a Guide of Catechesis and Renewal” on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in St. James Church’s Rodney Thomas Room, 307 West Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown, Ky. A $30 registration fee includes lunch.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

A Multicultural Women’s Prayer Day will be presented on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. Using the theme, “Rooted in Faith, United in Prayer,” participants will have the opportunity to share and reflect on their faith journeys.

All women are welcome. A fee of $5 is payable at the door. To reserve a spot, contact Janice Mulligan at 776-0262 or jmulligan@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

Father Tony Cecil, pastor of St. Raphael Church and director of the Office for Youth and Young Adults, will discuss his vocation journey and the future of youth ministry at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club. The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 2 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 502-442-9302.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those over 40, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host a concert by pianist Grace Baugh-Bennett featuring works by Ravel, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

A Voces Novae performance is taking place on March 15 at 3 p.m. in St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. The concert will feature a 13-piece orchestra. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vocesnovaelouisville.org/event/dan-forrests-creation/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held on March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Father Michael Shultz, who was born in Romania, is a graduate of DeSales High School and serves as associate pastor at St Albert the Great Church.

Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Mini-Retreat: Happy and Blessed,” March 23, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Rd.

“Made for More: Touching Your Spark,” April 16, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Aloysius School’s Library, 122 Mount Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, Ky.

“Overview of the Mass,” April 22, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Church, 870 Thomas Ln., Bardstown, Ky.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

A “Warriors, Widows and World-Changers” Bible study will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays during Lent at Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in southern Ind. Participants should bring a Bible and a notebook. All are welcome. Register for free (donations accepted) at mountsaintfrancis.org/.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Interesting things can happen at a well.”

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry will host a workshop titled “How to Speak to Teens so They Actually Listen” on March 14. The workshop will be held at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2nuw4mny.