Commentary — This Lent, let’s ‘Go and do likewise’

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher

Our Catholic tradition stresses solidarity: our obligation as the People of God to stand with our brothers and sisters in their time of need.

Today, our brothers and sisters need us like never before.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says solidarity is the recognition that “we are one human family, whatever our national, racial, ethnic, economic, and ideological differences. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, wherever they may be.”

Or, as Pope Francis succinctly put it, “We are all in the same boat.”

Our family includes immigrant families living in fear; elderly men and women in nursing homes who feel alone and invisible; women, men, girls, and boys vulnerable to exploitation by human traffickers; parents and caregivers struggling to feed their children; countless new mothers filled with anxiety as they step into an unfamiliar and sometimes overwhelming role.

The question before us is simple: How will we show up? How will we live in a way that lets our brothers and sisters know they are not alone? What will we do to help?

In “Dilexi Te” (“I Have Loved You”), Pope Leo XIV reminds us of the deep connection between Christ’s love and care for the poor, teaching that such care is “not just a matter of kindness, but a revelation — an extraordinary renewal that frees us from self-centeredness.”

Early Church leaders believed that caring for the poor was a privileged way of encountering God. In a profound sense, the poor and vulnerable do us a favor by offering a clear path to him.

What a blessing this is! What an opportunity to live our faith fully!

The needs are not distant or abstract — they are all around us. Immigration, elder care, trafficking, hunger, parenting, poverty — these are issues of faith.

The 40 days of Lent recall the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert, resisting temptation and preparing for his public ministry. When he returned, he did not hesitate. He went to Galilee and began his work, calling the first Apostles.

Now it’s time for us to get to work.

As we journey through Lent, let’s challenge ourselves to live in solidarity with our brothers and sisters. Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan. Do we pass by, look away, or look on with indifference? Or do we stop, draw near, and help — and come face-to-face with Christ?

Let’s commit to loving, serving, learning and praying for the good of all. Let us not walk by, but walk up; not look away, but look again — deeply enough to recognize the face of God in one another.

The parable ends with the Lord’s simple command, “Go and do likewise.” (Luke 10:36–37) This Lent, let’s go make a difference.