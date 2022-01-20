Two education bills recently filed in the Kentucky General Assembly — Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 305 — seek to expand the Education Opportunity Account (EOA) Act passed during the last session.

The act, which is being challenged in court, provides financial assistance to families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 in private and public schools for educational expenses, such as tutors and special classes.

Families that live in Kentucky counties with a population greater than 90,000 are eligible for tuition assistance for private or parochial schools, under the act.

The Catholic Conference of Kentucky, which represents the commonwealth’s bishops on matters of public policy, supported the act, and it supports the recently filed bills.

“These bills build on the success of the recently passed Education Opportunity Account Act by expanding the program statewide and increasing the size of the program and the number of eligible families,” said the CCK in an email message.

In the email message to Catholic voters, the conference urged Catholics to put their faith into action by contacting their lawmakers and asking them to support Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 305 by clicking here.

Kentucky lawmakers can also be contacted by calling the legislative message line at 1-800-372-7181. An operator can send a message to legislators based on the caller’s address.