CHI Saint Joseph Health awards grants in Bardstown

Leaders from CHI Saint Joseph Health and Flaget Memorial Hospital awarded $29,500 in grants to two non-profits serving Nelson County.

One of the awards was presented to the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries during a press conference Feb. 10.

The outreach ministries received a $10,000 grant from Flaget Memorial Hospital for its food pantry and to provide food safety, nutrition and cooking classes to low-income individuals in Nelson County, said a press release from CHI Saint Joseph.

“Nelson County’s food insecure neighbors need access to nutritious foods,” said Chris Hovan, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries. “The Bread for Life Community Food Pantry is excited to again partner with CHI Saint Joseph Health in providing produce, proteins and other nutritious foods to our vulnerable neighbors.”

The Isaac W. Bernheim Foundation received $19,500 to support its work providing Nelson County students with access to outdoor spaces and education about healthy food, said the release.

CHI awarded more than $493,910 across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The grants went to agencies addressing a range of issues, including substance use disorders, mental health, physical activity and nutrition, according to the release.

CHI Saint Joseph Health and Flaget Memorial Hospital are part of CommonSpirit Health, formed in 2019, the release said. The grants are part of the CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants program.