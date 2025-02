Mr. and Mrs. William Randol, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22. Mrs. Randol, the former Sheila Clark, is retired after 30 years of service with Jefferson County Public Schools. Mr. Randol is retired after 30 years of service with Frito-Lay. The couple has two children and 10 grandchildren. They plan to celebrate by taking a Caribbean cruise.