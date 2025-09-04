Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 4, 2025

Dale and Joanne Sandusky, members of St. Francis of Assisi Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12. Mrs. Sandusky, the former Joanne Jacobs, retired after 44 years as a registered nurse. Mr. Sandusky retired after 30 years as a journalist. They plan to celebrate with family.

Charles Wilson Jr. and Mary Ellen Hamlet, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10. Mrs. Hamlet, the former Mary Ellen Carver, is a homemaker. Mr. Hamlet retired as a chemist for DuPont after 30 years. The couple have four children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.