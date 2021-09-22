Close to 800 people, including Catholic high school students and families with small children, took part in the annual Walk for Life sponsored by the Kentucky Right to Life Association and Louisville Right to Life Sept. 19.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz provided opening remarks and prayer at Bowman Field, where the walk began.

The archbishop called on those gathered to “make room for the child without a voice within the womb.” And he thanked all those who participated.

“Thank you for your willingness to respect all whom God has put in your life, but most especially the child without a voice” as well as the child’s mother and father, Archbishop Kurtz said.

The archbishop also encouraged those who’d gathered to support the recently passed House Bill 91 — a measure that seeks to amend Kentucky’s constitution to clarify that it does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion. The measure will appear on the ballot in the Kentucky election in November 2022.

“We have to begin now” to raise awareness and support for the measure, said the archbishop. “One of the biggest problems today is getting people out to vote.”

Participants walked east down Taylorsville Road and back to Bowman Field.