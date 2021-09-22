Archdiocesan News

Hundreds take part
in annual Walk For Life

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, provided opening remarks during the annual Walk For Life, sponsored by the Kentucky Right to Life Association and Louisville Right to Life, Sept. 19 at Bowman Field. About 400 people participated. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Close to 800 people, including Catholic high school students and families with small children, took part in the annual Walk for Life sponsored by the Kentucky Right to Life Association and Louisville Right to Life Sept. 19.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz provided opening remarks and prayer at Bowman Field, where the walk began.

The archbishop called on those gathered to “make room for the child without a voice within the womb.” And he thanked all those who participated.

Students from Sacred Heart Academy led the annual Walk For Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“Thank you for your willingness to respect all whom God has put in your life, but most especially the child without a voice” as well as the child’s mother and father, Archbishop Kurtz said.

The archbishop also encouraged those who’d gathered to support the recently passed House Bill 91 — a measure that seeks to amend Kentucky’s constitution to clarify that it does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion. The measure will appear on the ballot in the Kentucky election in November 2022.

“We have to begin now” to raise awareness and support for the measure, said the archbishop. “One of the biggest problems today is getting people out to vote.”

Participants walked east down Taylorsville Road and back to Bowman Field.

David Kenny, left, and his wife Mary and their children walked down Taylorsville Road during the annual Walk for Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

St. Xavier High School students were among those who took part in the annual Walk for Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Youth and families with young children took part in the annual Walk for Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *