The 2021 Festival of Faiths is set for Nov. 18-20 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s theme is “Sacred Change: Essential Conversations on Faith and Race” and the event will “examine issues of systemic racism in America and the role of spirituality in healing from the trauma of oppression,” said a press release from the Center for Interfaith Relations, the organization that hosts the Festival of Faiths.

The event “seeks to celebrate the unique beauty, power and strength of the Black faith experience while facing the profoundly brutal outcomes of genocide, slavery and profit at any cost.”

The festival will present various sessions, including:

“Keeping Emmet’s Casket Open: Racial Reckoning in America and Louisville.”

“Black Faith’s Encounter with Black Trauma, Pain and Nihilism.”

“The Ghosts and Growing Edges of Black Faith: Intersectional and Interreligious Conversations.”

“The Inner Work of Racial Justice.”

“Truth and Repair.”

“Walk of Truth.”

Tickets and passes for the festival are on sale at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 584-7777 or at the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts’ box office.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including social distancing and the wearing of masks. In addition, participants will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test before entering.

For more information, visit https://festivaloffaiths.org/.