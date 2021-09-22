Conventual Franciscan Friar Dismas Veeneman died Sept. 18 in Louisville. He was 79 and in his 60th year of religious life.

Friar Veeneman, a native of Louisville, entered St. Anthony Novitiate in Angola, Ind., in 1960. He professed simple vows on July 13, 1961. He attended Our Lady of Consolation Seminary in Carey, Ohio, where he professed final vows on July 13, 1964. Friar Veeneman completed studies for the priesthood at Assumption Seminary in Chaska, Minn., and was ordained to the priesthood on Jan. 4, 1969 at St. Paul Church in Louisville.

Friar Dismas served briefly as a hospital and prison chaplain. He served in pastoral ministry in parishes in Indiana, Iowa and Kentucky.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as pastor of St. Paul Church from 2005 to June 2021. He also served at Our Lady of Consolation Church.

Friar Veeneman served as a representative on the region two Priest Council and as an alternate on the region five Priest Council.

He is survived by his brother Jude Veeneman and members of his community, the Conventual Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation.

Visitation will be Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Paul.

The body will be received at Mount St. Francis in southern Indiana on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A wake will follow.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 in the Mount St. Francis Chapel followed by burial in the friars’ cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Province of Our Lady of Consolation, 103 St. Francis Boulevard, Mount Saint Francis, Ind., 47146 or online at www.franciscansusa.org.