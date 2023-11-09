Wedding anniversaries — November 9, 2023

Michael Edward and Barbara Jean Seaman, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17. Mrs. Seaman, the former Barbara Jean Smith, retired from Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital as a registered nurse in 2018 after 45 years. Mr. Seaman retired from milk delivery in 2013 after 34 years. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim McHugh, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 10. Mrs. McHugh, the former Janice Brock, is retired from East Louisville Dental Group. Mr. McHugh is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. The couple have four children and 10 grandchildren.