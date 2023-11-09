Bulletin Board — November 9, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on Nov. 15 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The annual Purple Mass for those grieving the loss of a loved one to substance abuse will be celebrated on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and all are welcome to attend.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

The Young Catholic Professionals’ next Executive Speaker Series event will be Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road.

Catholics ages 21-40 of all professions are invited to attend. Bob Downs, president of Premier Banking Consultants, will share his professional and faith journeys. There will be time to socialize before and after the presentation; complimentary drinks and appetizers will be available.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“DivorceCare: Surviving the Holidays,” a program for those navigating the holiday season after a divorce, will be presented Nov. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. A donation of $5 is appreciated. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

REUNIONS

Holy Spirit School is hosting a 10-year reunion for the class of 2013 on Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the school, 322 Cannons Lane. To register, email hss2013reunion@gmail.com and send $20 via Venmo to @hss2013reunion.

St. Xavier High School will hold the following class reunions in November:

The Class of 2018 will have its 5-year reunion on Nov. 18. For more information, visit saintx.com/2018reunion or call 637-8485.

The Class of 2013 will have its 10-year reunion on Nov. 24. For more information, visit saintx.com/2013reunion or call 637-8485.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their Card Party for a Cause on Nov. 14 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door-prize drawing ticket.

All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Portland Youth League. For reservations, call 749-9780.

A free estate planning session will be held at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, on Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. To register, visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-webinar/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr., is hosting a “Falling into Christmas Event” Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. alongside decorations, crafts, ceramics and a white elephant sale.

All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., will host its 20th annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include wares from local artisans, a chili lunch and baked goods.

The Interfaith Thanksgiving Meal/Discussion — organized by Interfaith Paths to Peace — will be held Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Keneseth Israel Synagogue, 2531 Taylorsville Road.

The cost is $20 per individual and $40 per family. To purchase tickets by Nov. 11, visit www.interfaith-thanksgiving-2023.eventbrite.com. Scholarships are available for those who may not be able to afford the cost of a ticket.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host Deacon James Turner for Black Catholic History Month on Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Deacon Turner will “discuss the history of Black Catholics in Kentucky and their favorable impact on our archdiocese,” according to the church. For more information, contact Tim Grove, pastoral associate of social responsibility, at 780-1329 or tim@ecclou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall:

“Scriptural Foreshadowing and Evidence of Typology,” Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

“St. Joseph and the Infancy Narratives,” Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.