Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 21, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Teo Matos, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23. Mrs. Matos, the former Nancy Fischer, is retired from her work at an in-home daycare. Mr. Matos is retired from TARC & Penske Truck Leasing. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Charles and Kathleen Deavers Lanham, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21. Mrs. Lanham is retired from her service as a Catholic school teacher. Mr. Lanham owned LHI Lighting Sales Inc., and is retired. The couple have three children and nine grandchildren.

Screenshot

Mr. and Mrs. James Taylor, members of Guardian Angels Church, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Nov. 3. Mrs. Taylor, the former Margaret Mudd, is an ultrasound technician for UK Ovarian Cancer Screening Research. Mr. Taylor is a welder/fabricator. The couple have four children and 19 grandchildren.