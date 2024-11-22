Letter from the Archbishop — Collection to assist retired religious will be Dec. 7-8

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of December 7-8, your parish will take up the annual collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious. This annual appeal is crucial to assist over 24,000 elderly religious sisters, brothers, and priests nationwide who have devoted their lives to service.

I am grateful for the significant impact these women and men religious, both past and present, have had on my own spiritual journey. I deeply appreciate their dedication and service to our archdiocese and the wider community which has inspired and guided us as we grow our faith. Perhaps your life and faith have also been enhanced by the kindness or faith example of a religious sister, brother, or priest.

Many of our senior religious dedicated their lives to service, usually receiving little pay in return and leaving their religious communities with a shortage of retirement savings. Compounding this challenge are rising healthcare costs and decreased income. Religious communities find it increasingly difficult to meet the day-to-day needs of aging members, including their medical expenses, nursing assistance and other necessities.

Your generous donations to the Retirement Fund for Religious provide vital financial support, enabling religious communities to care for their aging members. In 2023, the appeal raised $29.3 million, providing assistance for the retirement needs of 286 U.S. religious communities.

I know you are frequently asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to contribute whatever you can toward this year’s collection. In addition to your financial contribution, please keep all of our religious in your prayers.

Together, let us support the many religious women and men who have made enormous contributions to our Church and to the world.



Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville