Wedding Anniversaries — May 8, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Seidt, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 24. Mrs. Seidt, the former Sandra Hartlage, is a homemaker. Mr. Seidt is a retired truck driver. The couple have four children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cyril and Louise Hamilton Nally, members of Holy Trinity Church in Fredricktown, Ky., celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 7. Mrs. Nally is a retired music teacher and organist for Holy Trinity. Mr. Nally retired from Commonwealth Wine and Spirits after 45 years. The couple have five children, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John Dennie Browning, members of St. Charles Church in St. Mary, Ky., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 30. Mrs. Browning, the former Christine Hamilton, retired from Marion County Public Schools. Mr. Browning is a farmer and retired from Marion County Public Schools after 35 years. The couple have five children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John “Jack” Falk, members of St. Athanasius Church, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 30. Mrs. Falk, the former Joanna Pryor, retired from Macy’s after 26 years. Mr. Falk retired from General Electric after 39 years. The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. James “Ronnie” Medley, members of St. Monica Church in Bardstown, Ky., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 30. Mr. Medley is a retired press operator for Owens-Illinois. Mrs. Medley, the former Iris Hagan, is a retired lunchroom manager for the Marion County Board of Education. The couple have five children, nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.