CSAA track and field champions announced

Track and field champions in four divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during tournaments April 27 at St. Xavier High School.
- Boys senior division — St. Agnes School placed first, St. Albert School placed second and St. Andrew Academy placed third.
- Boys junior division — Nativity Academy placed first, St. Edward School placed second and Notre Dame Academy placed third.
- Girls senior division — St. Edward placed first, St. Bernard School placed second and St. Albert placed third.
- Girls junior division — St. Agnes placed first, Nativity placed second and Holy Spirit School placed third.