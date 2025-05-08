CSAA track and field champions announced

Youth

Track and field champions in four divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during tournaments April 27 at St. Xavier High School.

  • Boys senior division — St. Agnes School placed first, St. Albert School placed second and St. Andrew Academy placed third.
  • Boys junior division — Nativity Academy placed first, St. Edward School placed second and Notre Dame Academy placed third.
  • Girls senior division — St. Edward placed first, St. Bernard School placed second and St. Albert placed third.
  • Girls junior division — St. Agnes placed first, Nativity placed second and Holy Spirit School placed third.

