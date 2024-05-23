Wedding Anniversaries — May 24, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Kenton J. Graviss, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on May 26. Mrs. Graviss, the former Linda Cyrtmus, works for Baptist Hospital and Kroger. Mr. Graviss is a semi-retired engineer and inspector. The couple have three daughters and a grandson.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Spanyer, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 30. Mrs. Spanyer, the former Judy Mazzoni, is a retired registered nurse. Mr. Spanyer is a retired professional photographer. The couple have two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Norvin and Edie Graeser Raque, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 31. Mrs. Raque retired as a dental hygienist in 2018. Mr. Raque retired from Bohnert Equipment Co. in 2019. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren. They will celebrate with a trip to Yosemite National Park.

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Hancock, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26. Mrs. Hancock is the former Cathy Krupa. The couple own Cross Country Dist. Co., Inc. They have three children and five grandchildren.