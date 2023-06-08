Wedding Anniversaries — June 8, 2023

Carl B. Jr. and Jane M. Carr, members of Mary Queen of Peace Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 9. Mrs. Carr, the former Jane Bibelhauser, retired as a medical office manager in 2017 after 43 years. Mr. Carr retired from Lowe’s after 16 years.

Dan and Susan Argabright, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9. Mrs. Argabright, the former Susan Zoller, retired from teaching for the Archdiocese of Louisville after 37 years. Mr. Argabright retired in 2010 from Pillsbury where he worked as an operations manager. The couple have four children and 10 grandchildren.

Jerry and Mary Anne Clay, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9. Mrs. Clay, the former Mary Anne Brown, is a retired bookkeeper. Mr. Clay is a retired self-employed accountant. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. James Norris, members of St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 13. Mrs. Norris, the former Joyce Culver, is a retired homemaker. Mr. Norris retired from Barton Brands Distillery. The couple have seven children (two are deceased), seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.